The decision to assign the Iraqi Minister of Defense's son as PMF commander canceled

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-08-05T18:04:34+0000
Shafaq News/ A reliable source revealed that the order to assign the son of the Minister of Defense to lead a regiment of al-Hashd al-Shaabi had been canceled.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "The order to assign the son of the Iraqi Defense Minister, Abdul Rahman Juma Inad, to lead a regiment in al-Hashd al-Shaabi has been canceled after severe political and popular criticism."

Earlier today, an official document showed the assignment of the son of the Iraqi Defense Minister, Juma Inad Saadoun Al-Jubouri, to the position of commander of the fourth regiment of the 51st Brigade in al-Hashd al-Shaabi (PMF).

The document bore the signature of the Chief of Staff of the PMF, Abdul Aziz al-Muhammadawi, known as Abu Fadaq.

