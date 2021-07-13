Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

The death toll of the Imam Hussein Hospital tragedy ranges between 92 to 100, sources say

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-07-13T16:49:05+0000
The death toll of the Imam Hussein Hospital tragedy ranges between 92 to 100, sources say

Shafaq News/ The death toll from a fire that tore through the Imam Hussein Hospital, a COVID-19 center in Nasiriyah, the capital of Dhi Qar, rose to 92, the D said on Tuesday, a brief statement by the Governorate's local health authorities said.

In the same context, a source told Shafaq News agency that the death toll from the fire rose to 100 victims and 26 missing persons, who are more likely dead as well.

"We have human bones that belong to people we do not know. We also have reports from the relatives of people who were in the hospital for a visit."

A fire broke out in the COVID-19 specialized center late last night, July 12, while the cause remains Unidentified until the moment.

The Iraqi premier, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, started an investigation into the circumstances of the tragic incident and placed local officials, including the director of the hospital, the governorate's Health Director, and the head of the Civil Defense Directorate, in custody for investigation.

related

The Security Media Cell discloses the details of Al-Nasiriyah explosion

Date: 2020-08-21 20:20:09
The Security Media Cell discloses the details of Al-Nasiriyah explosion

The death toll from the Nasiriyah clashes rises to six

Date: 2021-02-26 16:56:15
The death toll from the Nasiriyah clashes rises to six

An explosion in Nasiriyah targeting a civil activist

Date: 2021-05-23 10:29:59
An explosion in Nasiriyah targeting a civil activist

The search continues for the kidnapped activist in Nasiriyah, a security source said

Date: 2020-09-22 13:53:13
The search continues for the kidnapped activist in Nasiriyah, a security source said

Following Nasiriyah bloody demonstrations, protests erupt in four governorates

Date: 2021-02-26 19:46:49
Following Nasiriyah bloody demonstrations, protests erupt in four governorates

Demonstrators block vital bridges in Nasiriyah

Date: 2021-05-25 17:00:55
Demonstrators block vital bridges in Nasiriyah

Shooting and burning tents as Al-Sadr's supporters return to Al-Haboubi square

Date: 2020-11-27 17:08:33
Shooting and burning tents as Al-Sadr's supporters return to Al-Haboubi square

Nasiriyah demonstrators refuse the appointment of Al-Asadi as governor of Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-02-26 21:15:40
Nasiriyah demonstrators refuse the appointment of Al-Asadi as governor of Dhi Qar