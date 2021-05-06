The current Iraqi parliament is the worst since the days of Hammurabi, Politician says

Shafaq News / The politician Bassem Khashan described the current Iraqi parliament as the worst since Hammurabi’s days.

Khashan told Shafaq News Agency, "The current Iraqi parliament is the worst since the days of Hammurabi because of political deals and courtesies."

He added, "The current parliament has committed many violations of laws and legislation," referring to "the lack of legal awareness” during the parliamentary session, and that is why “we are facing a legally incapacitated parliament that is caught in many legal problems."

Parliament had voted last month to dissolve itself on the seventh of next October, in preparation for holding early parliamentary elections.