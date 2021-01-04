The crime rate has recently decreased in Iraq, the Ministry of interior says

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Interior announced that thousands of fugitive weapons had been recently confiscated in several Iraqi cities, noting that security operations have contributed significantly to the crime rate decrease.

The spokesman for the Ministry of Interior, Major General Khaled Al-Muhanna, said that fugitive weapons, tribal disputes, organized crime and other forms of violations threaten the Iraqi family. Therefore, the Ministry of Interior has conducted large operations in different regions of the country to confiscate weapons from tribal societies, city centers and regions that witnessed armed conflicts.

Al-Muhanna pointed out that the crime rate began to decrease, after the Ministry's campaigns, which resulted in the arrest of thousands of drug traffickers and the seizure of hundreds of Kilograms of drugs.