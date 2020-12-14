The court of the cessation overrules Abu Mazen's appeal to run for the elections

Shafaq News/ The Judicial Committee of the Court of Cassation issued a decision excluding Ahmed Abdullah Al-Jubouri "Abu Mazen" from participating in the legislative elections.

An informed source told Shafaq News Agency that the ruling came against the background of accusing "Abu Mazen" of corruption cases.

The source confirmed that the ruling is final and not subject to appeal.

The Independent High Electoral Commission had responded to the letter received from the Judicial Authority for Elections about the appeal filed by MP Ahmed Al-Jubouri (Abu Mazen) on his prevention from running for the elections because of the rulings issued against him over financial and administrative corruption cases, despite his inclusion in the general amnesty law.

The Commission said in its letter to the Judicial Commission, " the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers approached the Commission regarding the proposal of the Integrity Commission that the candidate for membership in the Council of Representatives should not be convicted of corruption cases or be covered by a pardon."

The Commission clarified, "after the proposal was presented, it supported the adoption and its application to the candidates," adding, "it is a body that implements the law and is not a legislator for it. Issuing laws is within the jurisdiction of the legislative authority," affirming, "therefore, it requests the judicial body to refuse the appeal filed by the MP Abu Mazen."