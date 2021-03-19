Report

The council of representatives to vote on the budget bill tomorrow

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-19T20:59:43+0000
The council of representatives to vote on the budget bill tomorrow

Shafaq News / The Presidency of Parliament announced postponing the vote on the budget bill until tomorrow.

A statement by the Speaker of the Council, Muhammad Al-Halbousi, reported that due to the ongoing discussions between the representatives and the committee, and in order to complete the details and the final form, the council's presidency decided to postpone the session until tomorrow, ten in the morning.

"The final version of the budget bill will be published to you as soon as the Finance Committee completes it," the statement added.

The council of Representatives was scheduled to hold a session today to vote on the 2021 General Budget bill, but the disputes between the political blocs hindered the process.

