The commander of the area from which Erbil attack was launched arrested

Shafaq News / The Joint Operations Command announced arresting the commander of the force responsible for the area from which rockets were launched towards Erbil International Airport.

The command said in a statement, "Today, Wednesday, a terrorist group targeted Erbil with several rockets using a modified Kia vehicle carrying a launcher. These rockets landed northwest of the governorate, while two others landed near Hassan Shami displacement camp".

"These rockets were launched from Tarjala Valley, in the Nineveh governorate. No significant losses were registered".

The Joint Operations Command said that "Supreme directives were issued to arrest the commander of the force responsible for the area from which the missiles were launched, and an immediate investigation was opened."

The identity of the commander of the force in command of the area was not revealed.

According to the Kurdistan Regional Ministry of Interior, six rockets were launched towards Erbil International Airport without causing major damages. The rockets were fired on a pick-up truck at the Bartella border between the villages of Sheikh Amir and Tarjala, which are under the control of Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi.



