The commander of Quds Force arrives in Baghdad, a second high-level Iranian official within a day

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-03-15T06:13:15+0000
Shafaq News/ On Monday evening, the commander of Iran's Quds Force, Esmail Qaani, arrived in Baghdad.

A source told Shafaq News Agency, "Coming from Najaf, Qaani would hold a meeting with the Coordination Framework to agree on new mechanisms for the upcoming political situation."

Earlier today, the official in charge of the Iraq file in the Iranian government, Hassan Danaeifar, arrived in the Iraqi capital.

A source told our Agency that Danaeifar would hold a meeting with leaders of the (pro-Iranian) armed factions and political figures within the Framework."

The Iranian official will hold talks with official government personnel, including Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, to discuss the Iranian attack on Erbil and the latest developments regarding forming the new government."

