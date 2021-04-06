The budget lacks allocation for security personnel with terminated contracts, MP says

Date: 2021-04-06T12:19:35+0000

Shafaq News/ A member of the Parliamentary Security and Defense Committee said on Tuesday that the budget law lacked allocations for the Defense and Interior Ministries' personnel whose contracts were terminated. Committee member, Ali el-Ghanmi, said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency that the recently voted upon budget act did not entail allocations to the staff whose contracts were terminated, "In spite of our demands." "More than 5000 security officers joined the services in May 2020. Yet, none of them have received any payments. Moreover, no funds were allocated even though they remained in the service." "This contradicts with the government pledges to establish a committee to settle this issue and enroll the staff whose contracts were terminated to the payroll."

