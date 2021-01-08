The budget draft law does not include any job grades, MP says

2021-01-08

Shafaq News / The Parliamentary Finance Committee denied the inclusion of job grades in the general budget law draft. A member of the committee, Abd al-Hadi al-Saadawi, told Shafaq News agency, "the government has stopped appointments in the budget law draft to fill the fiscal deficit and address the financial crisis in the country." Tomorrow, Saturday, the Iraqi Council of Representatives intends to start reading the general budget for 2021, prepare for a second reading, and then approve the law. A spokesman for the Kurdistan Regional Government, Gotiar Adel, said that the government would make all efforts to ensure the region's share in the federal financial budget for the year 2021. According to the law draft, the budget is 164 trillion dinars, with a fiscal deficit of 71 trillion. The budget was based on an estimated price of $ 42 per barrel of oil and an export rate of 3.250 million barrels per day, including 250 thousand barrels produced in the Kurdistan Region.

