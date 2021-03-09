Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

The borrowing law scenario might be repeated in the voting session on the general budget, MP says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-09T13:12:04+0000
The borrowing law scenario might be repeated in the voting session on the general budget, MP says

Shafaq News / The Parliamentary Legal Committee expected that the borrowing law scenario would be repeated in the voting session on the general budget next week, indicating that the parliament presidency will hold a meeting with the political parties before the voting session.

Member of the committee, Saeb Khadr, told Shafaq News Agency, "The Parliamentary Finance Committee has finished all the 2020 General Budget Law articles –except for Articles 10 and 11 related to the Kurdistan Region's share- and submitted it to the Presidency of Parliament."

related

The Parliamentary Finance Committee announces the government reform paper deadline

Date: 2020-08-20 09:59:28
The Parliamentary Finance Committee announces the government reform paper deadline

The Parliament proposes resorting to international channels to address the salaries crisis

Date: 2020-11-01 17:06:55
The Parliament proposes resorting to international channels to address the salaries crisis

There are still disputes over the Kurdistan Region oil revenues article in the budget, MP says

Date: 2021-02-04 14:24:06
There are still disputes over the Kurdistan Region oil revenues article in the budget, MP says

The Finance Committee handed the cabinet a revised budget bill, a source says

Date: 2021-02-07 10:22:54
The Finance Committee handed the cabinet a revised budget bill, a source says

"The Toughest Budget in Iraq's history" : 560 hours and 25trillion deficit cut

Date: 2021-02-09 13:01:51
"The Toughest Budget in Iraq's history" : 560 hours and 25trillion deficit cut

No budget without the Kurds, MP says

Date: 2021-02-11 10:45:16
No budget without the Kurds, MP says