The borrowing law scenario might be repeated in the voting session on the general budget, MP says

Shafaq News / The Parliamentary Legal Committee expected that the borrowing law scenario would be repeated in the voting session on the general budget next week, indicating that the parliament presidency will hold a meeting with the political parties before the voting session.

Member of the committee, Saeb Khadr, told Shafaq News Agency, "The Parliamentary Finance Committee has finished all the 2020 General Budget Law articles –except for Articles 10 and 11 related to the Kurdistan Region's share- and submitted it to the Presidency of Parliament."