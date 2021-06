Shafaq News/ The Security Media Cell announced today downing two drones at Ain Al-Asad Air Base in western Iraq.

The cell said in a statement that the air defense system at Ain Al-Assad Air Base shot the two drones.

Today at dawn, the U.S. forces sounded sirens at the base, in conjunction with rocket strikes targeting the vicinity of the Baghdad Center for Diplomatic Support BDSC.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency, that Ain al-Assad entered a state of maximum alert, sounded sirens and took precautions in anticipation of rocket attacks.