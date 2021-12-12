The Yazidi house rejects the Autonomous Administration Council in Sinjar's statement

Shafaq News / The Yazidi House in Sinjar district in Nineveh rejected the decision of the Autonomous Administration Council in Sinjar "backed by the Kurdistan Workers' Party" to shut government departments down and stop the organizations' work.

The Yazidi House said in a statement that it rejects the letter that stipulates, "suspending the work of government departments and organizations in Sinjar regions."

He described the authority that issued the book as "an illegitimate and illegal entity, which does not have the authority to issue such instructions."

PKK supporters in Sinjar decided today morning to prevent government departments from working, following the bombing they were subjected to yesterday.

Yesterday, a military site north of Sinjar district, which includes pro-PKK Kurdish fighters was subjected to aerial bombardment by Turkish aircraft.