Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

The Yazidi house rejects the Autonomous Administration Council in Sinjar's statement

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-12-12T20:58:03+0000
The Yazidi house rejects the Autonomous Administration Council in Sinjar's statement

Shafaq News / The Yazidi House in Sinjar district in Nineveh rejected the decision of the Autonomous Administration Council in Sinjar "backed by the Kurdistan Workers' Party" to shut government departments down and stop the organizations' work. 

 The Yazidi House said in a statement that it rejects the letter that stipulates, "suspending the work of government departments and organizations in Sinjar regions."

 He described the authority that issued the book as "an illegitimate and illegal entity, which does not have the authority to issue such instructions."

PKK supporters in Sinjar decided today morning to prevent government departments from working, following the bombing they were subjected to yesterday.

 Yesterday, a military site north of Sinjar district, which includes pro-PKK Kurdish fighters was subjected to aerial bombardment by Turkish aircraft.

related

PMF denies arresting journalists in Sinjar

Date: 2021-02-24 14:10:40
PMF denies arresting journalists in Sinjar

National Security Adviser arrives in Sinjar

Date: 2020-11-09 10:15:07
National Security Adviser arrives in Sinjar

Iraqi army arrests four PKK members in Sinjar

Date: 2020-12-27 09:59:06
Iraqi army arrests four PKK members in Sinjar

Turkish aircraft target a hospital in Sinjar

Date: 2021-08-17 12:57:57
Turkish aircraft target a hospital in Sinjar

Barzani-Al-Ghanmi to implement Sinjar Agreement

Date: 2021-02-27 13:36:39
Barzani-Al-Ghanmi to implement Sinjar Agreement

UN Special Representative will “fight” for Sinjar

Date: 2020-11-19 15:00:46
UN Special Representative will “fight” for Sinjar

Iraq’ parliamentary Committee warns of turkey’s threat to launch an operation in Sinjar

Date: 2021-01-23 11:36:23
Iraq’ parliamentary Committee warns of turkey’s threat to launch an operation in Sinjar

Scores injured in the Turkish attack on YBS hospital

Date: 2021-08-17 15:04:02
Scores injured in the Turkish attack on YBS hospital