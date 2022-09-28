The White House condemns Iran's Missile and Drone Attacks in Northern Iraq

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-09-28T20:39:54+0000

Shafaq News/ The White House condemns the Iranian attack on Iraqi Kurdistan, confirming its stance to "respect" the Iraqi territory. "The United States strongly condemns the drone and missile attack launched against Iraq's Kurdistan region earlier today. We stand with Iraq's leaders in the Kurdistan region and Baghdad in condemning these attacks as an assault on the sovereignty of Iraq and its people." US National Security Advisor Jack Sullivan said in a statement. "Iranian leaders continue to demonstrate flagrant disregard not only for the lives of their own people but also for their neighbors and the core principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity enshrined in the UN Charter." The statement read, "Iran cannot deflect blame from its internal problems and the legitimate grievances of its population with attacks across its borders. Its flagrant use of missiles and drones against its neighbors, as well as its providing of drones to Russia for its war of aggression in Ukraine and to proxies throughout the Middle East region, should be universally condemned." "The United States will continue to pursue sanctions and other means to disrupt Iran's destabilizing activities across the Middle East region." The statement concluded. Today, Iran's Revolutionary Guards (IRCG) said they fired missiles and drones at militant targets in the Kurdish region of neighboring northern Iraq on Wednesday. The Counter-Terrorism Group (CTG) in Kurdistan said 13 people were killed and 58 wounded. IRCG said it would continue targeting what it called terrorists in the region. Kurdish leaders, including President Nechrivan Barzani and KDP head Masoud Barzani, condemned the attack, considering it a "crime" and a "violation" of Iraq's sovereignty. President Barzani demanded Baghdad stand for its "territorial integrity." Iraq's foreign minister, Fuad Hussein, said he would summon the Iranian ambassador to inform him of Iraq's objection to the attacks on Iraqi territories and that Iraq considers this action a violation of sovereignty.

