The Victory responds to Al-Nujaifi's accusations to Al-Abadi

Shafaq News/ The Victory Coalition, headed by Haider al-Abadi, denied on Saturday accusations of the leader of the Salvation and Development Front, Atheel al-Nujaifi.

Atheel al-Nujaifi, in a previous statement, accused al-Abadi of "bringing the Turkish forces to Iraq", which provoked discontent in the latter's coalition.

"Everyone knows that the Turkish forces entered Iraq since the time of the previous regime, and their very presence continued afterward in Bashiqa. Iraq under the leadership of Al-Abadi, specifically on December 12, 2015, submitted an official protest to the UN Security Council on the presence of Turkish forces near the city of Mosul in northern Iraq," said the coalition spokeswoman, Ayat Muzaffar, in a statement received by Shafaq News Agency.

"Al-Abadi led a regional and international movement, including his move on the Arab League at the time, and he succeeded in issuing a resolution unanimously condemning the presence of the Turkish forces, while some were defending the presence of these forces."

Muzaffar confirmed, "Al-Abadi is still paying for his patriotism and his defense of the unity and sovereignty of Iraq against the traitors, conspirators, and those who sold, and still, Iraq to the foreigner."