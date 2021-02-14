The Victory coalition reveals a fatwa against "uncontrolled arms"

Shafaq News/ The victory coalition, led by Haider al-Abadi revealed today, Sunday, the Marjaiya issued a religious fatwa against the uncontrolled arms in Iraq, deeming it the "only way to eliminate it".

The leader of the coalition, Aqeel Al-Rudaini, told Shafaq News Agency, “the religious authority has spoken a lot about the fugitive weapon and the need to confine it to the hands of the state and eliminate it. This conversation is a religious fatwa, especially with its frequent confirmation.”

Al-Rudaini stated, "eliminating uncontrolled arms and restricting it to the state does not need a fatwa from the Marjaiya. Although the fatwa exists, it needs a political decision and will, especially since this weapon is in the hands of political forces, and these forces' political presence and influence rely on those arms."

On Saturday, February 13, Al-Radini revealed the content of the message of the religious authority, Ali Al-Sistani, to the political forces.

Al-Rudaini told Shafaq News Agency, "the religious authority in Najaf, a few days ago, sent a message to the Iraqi political forces. message emphasized the seriousness of the situation," and addressed the elections and uncontrolled arms.