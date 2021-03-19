Report

The Victory coalition rejects talking about a "constitutional balance" in the Supreme Court Law

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-19T16:44:00+0000
The Victory coalition rejects talking about a "constitutional balance" in the Supreme Court Law

Shafaq News / The victory coalition announced its rejection of the term "constitutional balance" stipulated in Article (4A) of the Federal Supreme Court Law, demanding its removal.

In a statement, the coalition said, "using this term, creating terms that do not have a constitutional or legal basis, and legitimizing the ethno-sectarian quota system in the structure of the state and its judiciary, in particular, is a dangerous precedent."

"The term (balance) was mentioned only once in the constitution, about the armed forces. No one, even the Parliament, has the right to tamper with the constitution," calling for, "reconsideration Article (4A) of the amended Federal Court Law according to the constitution."

Yesterday, the council of Representatives voted on the First Amendment Law (Order No. 30 of 2005) the Federal Supreme Court Law, in a session boycotted by the Kurdish blocs.

