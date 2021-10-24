The Victory coalition denies establishing the "cooperation framework's bloc"

Shafaq News/ The victory coalition led by former Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi denied rumors about him seeking to establish the largest bloc through the cooperation framework. A statement by the coalition said that the goal of today's national meeting is to address objections to the electoral process to solve the current crisis, and ensure the continuation of the democratic process within tracks that meet the integrity of the regime and represent the people. The statement added that the goal of the coordination framework and the national meeting is not to create a political alliance, or form the largest bloc, or exclude any political party, but rather to hold a national dialogue to study ways to end the crisis. The leader of the State of Law coalition, Fares Al-Hasnawi, told Shafaq News Agency today, "the most important topics of the meeting, which is being held today in al-Maliki's house, is to discuss the crisis of the election results and the complaints submitted against them." "The meeting will discuss mechanisms to address the crisis, contain it, prevent its repercussions, and give the affected people their right under the constitution and the law so that the claims do not deviate from their legitimate framework." However, on the possibility of allying with the Sadrist bloc, Al-Hasnawi indicated that the State of Law coalition does not object to allying with the Sadrist bloc, "we are fully prepared to consult and discuss with all the blocs participating in the elections."

