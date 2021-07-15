The Victory Coalition criticizes al-Sadr's decision to boycott the elections

Shafaq News/ The Victory coalition headed by former Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi criticized the Sadrist movement's leader Muqtada al-Sadr's decision to boycott the upcoming elections.

A member of the coalition, Aqeel Al-Rudaini, said in a statement that his coalition believes in the necessity of participating in all approved political forces in the upcoming elections, noting that it supports holding a fair electoral competition between the political parties.

Al-Rudaini pointed out that the Victory coalition does not support boycotting the elections, and believes that the legitimacy of the political system depends on electoral legitimacy, and that reforming the system is a necessity.

The leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, announced today that he will boycott the Iraqi Parliamentary elections, scheduled to take place next October.