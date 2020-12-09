Report

The Victory Alliance will not put questions to Al-Kadhimi

Date: 2020-12-09T15:28:36+0000
Shafaq News / The Victory Alliance led by former Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi announced on Wednesday that despite the poor performance of the government in working on some issues, it will not put questions to the Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi during the parliamentary session.

The Alliance said in a statement, it is "deputies have the right to question any government official about his performance."

Representatives from various blocs, including the Al-Fatah Alliance, expressed their intention to question the Iraqi Prime minister in Parliament due to the delay of sending the 2021 fiscal budget to the House of Representatives.

Iraq, the oil-exporting country is plagued by corruption that eats away at its crude sales income. Government finances have been further weakened after 2014 when oil prices collapsed.

The fall in oil prices coincided with the launch of ISIS offensive across Iraq which set off a new wave of sectarian violence, displacing more than three million people.

