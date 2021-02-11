The Vatican delegation visits the Imam Ali bin Abi Talib shrine in Najaf

Shafaq News / The Vatican delegation that arrived today in Najaf, visited the Shrine of Imam Ali bin Abi Talib.

The media office of the Shrine said in a statement that the delegation wandered the corridors of the Shrine, acquainted with the historical and archaeological monuments scattered in its walls, and listened to a brief explanation from the employees of the Public Relations Department about the projects being implemented to serve the place and its visitors.

The statement quoted the head of the delegation saying, "This place is sacred to many believers, and it is a precious opportunity for me to express my respect and appreciation. This visit is very important for me."

"I thank you very much for the warm welcome and generous hospitality, thank you very much, and may God bless you all," he added.

Today morning, a Vatican delegation arrived in Najaf today to prepare for Pope Francis's visit to Iraq next March.