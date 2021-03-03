The United States still assessing the impact of Ain Al-Assad attack, Official

Shafaq News / The United States will act if a response is required to a rocket attack on a military base in Iraq that hosts U.S., coalition and Iraqi forces, the White House said on Wednesday.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said the Biden administration still is assessing the impact of Wednesday's attack.

She added that the United States will not take any actions without sufficient information stressing that, "We will respond to the Ain Al-Assad attack if it turns out to be supported by Iran."

Earlier, the Pentagon said a US contractor died when at least 10 rockets slammed into a military in western Iraq that hosts US coalition and Iraqi forces.

Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said the contractor "suffered a cardiac episode while sheltering" and died shortly afterward.

About Ten Grad Rockets have been fired at Iraq’s Ain Al-Assad airbase, which hosts U.S. forces, a source told Shafaq News Agency on Wednesday.

The Rocket launcher was found in a Kia vehicle in Al-Dulab area, west of Heet district, north of Ramadi. The source said.

He did not provide any other information on any damage or casualties from the attack.

No one claims responsibility so far

Ain Al-Assad is an Iraqi Armed Forces and United States Armed Forces base located in Al Anbar Governorate of western Iraq, approximately 180km west of Baghdad.