The United States renews its support to Iraq

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-06T09:16:26+0000

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the United States renewed its commitment to Iraq and the strategic partnership between the two countries. In a statement, the US Embassy in Baghdad congratulated Iraq on the 101st anniversary of the founding of the Iraqi army. “As Iraq celebrates its 101st Iraqi Army Day today, we join our Iraqi friends and partners in honoring the service and sacrifice of the Iraqi Security Forces, including the Peshmerga, and applaud the extraordinary progress they have made in the fight against ISIS remnants.” “The United States remains deeply committed to our multifaceted strategic partnership with Iraq, and to working with our Iraqi friends and partners to continue building a stable, prosperous, democratic, and unified Iraq.” The Embassy added.

related

Those who target the US embassy in Baghdad are the killers of the protestors, Schenker says

Date: 2020-12-08 15:57:31

US Embassy in Baghdad denies evacuating employees

Date: 2020-12-25 13:59:48

US Embassy in Baghdad upgrades the C-RAM defense system

Date: 2021-11-17 11:36:53