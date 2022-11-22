The United States opposes any uncoordinated military action that violates Iraq’s sovereignty, official

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the United States urged de-escalation of violence in Syria after the clashes between the Turkish military forces and Kurdish militants.

“The United States expresses its sincere condolences for the loss of civilian life in Syria and Turkey. We urge de-escalation in Syria to protect civilian life and support the common goal of defeating ISIS. We continue to oppose any uncoordinated military action in Iraq that violates Iraq’s sovereignty.” The US Department spokesperson, Ned Price, said.

Earlier this week, Turkiye launched air strikes in northern Syria and Iraq, hitting bases of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) and the Syrian Kurdish YPG, which Turkey says is a wing of the PKK.

The defense ministry said that Turkiye had destroyed 89 targets, including shelters, tunnels, and ammunition depots, in retaliation for the bomb attack in Istanbul one week ago.

The Turkish air strikes were carried out in Qandil, Asos and Hakurk in Iraq and Kobani, Tal Rifat, Cizire and Derik in Syria, the ministry said.