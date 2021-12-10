Report

The United States confirms its commitment to Iraq

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-12-10T20:40:55+0000
The United States confirms its commitment to Iraq

Shafaq News/ The US Embassy in Iraq expressed the American commitment to a strategic partnership with Iraq. 

The Embassy said in a statement, “Today we commemorate the solemn anniversary of the territorial defeat of Da’esh four years ago, on December 10, which resulted in the liberation of more than 8 million Iraqis and Syrians who had previously lived under its control.  On this day, we remember the lives lost under Da’esh occupation and honor the sacrifices of all those who have struggled to free Iraq from its grip.”

“We congratulate the Iraqi Security Forces, including the Peshmerga, on the extraordinary progress made in the fight against ISIS remnants. As our Iraqi friends and partners look towards building a stable, prosperous, democratic, and unified Iraq, the United States remains deeply committed to our multifaceted strategic partnership.” The statement added.

