The USA is committed to withdrawing its troops from Iraq by the end of 2021

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-11-04T20:56:08+0000
Shafaq News/ On Thursday, The Pentagon confirmed Washington's commitment to its agreement with Baghdad to withdraw combat forces from Iraq by the end of this year.

In a statement reported by US media, Pentagon spokesperson Jessica McNulty said that "the United States will fulfill its commitments to the joint statement that followed the strategic dialogue between the United States and Iraq last July, and will continue to work to achieve this goal with Iraqi partners."

During the strategic dialogue session in July, Baghdad and Washington had agreed to withdraw all US combat forces from Iraq by the end of this year.

"Coordination continues through ongoing military-technical talks on transitioning to a training, advisory, assistance, and intelligence-sharing role," McNulty added.

McNulty stressed that "the United States remains committed to maintaining the US military presence in Iraq at the invitation of the Iraqi government, to support the Iraqi Security Forces and the Peshmerga in their fight against ISIS."

