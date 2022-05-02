The USA condemns the latest attack on Erbil

Report

Shafaq News/ The United States condemned the rocket attack that targeted an oil refinery in Khabat district in Erbil.

"The United States condemns last night's attack in Iraq, which damaged an oil refinery in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq." The US embassy in Baghdad said.

"Attacks in Iraq, including the energy sector, are an assault on Iraq's sovereignty and harm Iraqi citizens…the United States stands by the Iraqis and would continue to work with its Iraqi partners to ensure security, stability, and sovereignty of the Iraqi state." The statement added.

Yesterday, six rockets landed in the vicinity of the Khabat district, west of Erbil, Kurdistan's Counter-Terrorism Agency said in a statement.

The statement said that the rockets landed near the Bahdinan river, causing no damage. 

"The rockets were launched from al-Hamdaniyah, a sub-district of Nineveh's Bartala district," the statement said.

A source who works at the Khabat oil refinery, Erbil, revealed to our Agency that the recent attack targeted an oil tank.

The source noted that the special teams managed to control the fire.

The Iraqi Security Media Cell confirmed the attack.

One person sustained minor injuries in the attack, according to the source.

Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi pledged that the Iraqi forces would pursue the perpetrators.

The UN Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) and the UK Ambassador to Iraq condemned the attack on Erbil.

"The reckless firing of rockets at an oil refinery in Erbil on the eve of Eid al-Fitr is another alarming development. Iraq's leaders must work as one to counter such acts of aggression, which seek to undermine the country's security and stability." UNAMI said.

"I condemned the attack on an oil refinery in Erbil last night. Such violence is unacceptable and serves no one's interest. I urge all parties to work for the security and stability of Iraq." Mark Bryson-Richardson, UK Ambassador to Iraq.

The President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, commented, "Condemning these attacks is not enough because repeating them is a serious threat to security and stability. The Iraqi Federal Government is responsible for working seriously to stop these attacks by coordinating with the relevant authorities in the Kurdish Government."

