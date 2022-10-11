سیاسة

rss

كوردســتانيات

أمـن

مجتـمع

أخرى

اقتصـاد

عربي ودولي

القسم الفيلي

ريـاضة

منوعـات

فيديو

تقارير وتحليلات

مقـالات

كل الاخبار

The US remains committed to partnering with Iraq, US official

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-10-11T06:37:44+0000
The US remains committed to partnering with Iraq, US official

Shafaq News/ The US Department of State spokesperson, Ned Price, expressed that Washington supports the Iraqi-Iraqi dialogue, calling the parties not to resort to violence.

"A year ago, Iraqis voted in credible early elections with the hope that they would result in a government that reflects the will of the Iraqi people. Since then, Iraq's leaders have been unable to resolve their political differences. The United States supports a broad and inclusive dialogue to forge a common path forward." Price said in a statement.

"We join the many friends of Iraq to emphasize again that violence is not acceptable and call on all parties to peacefully and inclusively forge a path out of the current political impasse." He added.

Price said that the United States remains committed to partnering with the government and people of Iraq to "promote economic growth and create more jobs, to ensure the enduring defeat of ISIS, to root out corruption, and to increase resiliency to the effects of climate change."

Iraq marked its most extended post-election deadlock as infighting among Shi'ite groups, in particular, prevented the formation of a government.

A year since the October election, lawmakers tasked with choosing a president and prime minister looked no closer to an agreement, bringing the country to a record without a head of state or cabinet.

The outgoing government of Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi continues to run the country. However, if parties cannot agree on a new government, Kadhimi might stay as caretaker until recent elections can be held.

Iraqis say the situation is exacerbating a lack of services and jobs even as Baghdad earns record oil income because of high crude prices and has seen no significant wars since the defeat of SISI five years ago.

related

A Katyusha missile lands on the green zone in Baghdad

Date: 2020-08-27 18:27:30
A Katyusha missile lands on the green zone in Baghdad

Iraq's Independent High Electoral Commission: Early elections in 4 conditions

Date: 2020-08-01 16:01:12
Iraq's Independent High Electoral Commission: Early elections in 4 conditions

Shamkhani: Iraq’s decision to withdraw the foreign forces must be implemented

Date: 2021-08-07 14:39:56
Shamkhani: Iraq’s decision to withdraw the foreign forces must be implemented

Covid-19: A police commander dies today

Date: 2020-07-27 07:01:58
Covid-19: A police commander dies today

Kataib Hezbollah: "tough days will pass in Iraq"

Date: 2022-01-10 21:40:02
Kataib Hezbollah: "tough days will pass in Iraq"

Iraqi and Iran sign agreement to confront dust storms

Date: 2022-07-14 09:42:24
Iraqi and Iran sign agreement to confront dust storms

An ISIS attack in Al-Anbar

Date: 2020-07-29 05:31:23
An ISIS attack in Al-Anbar

Biden: Iraq's gridlock is a part of less pressurized, more integrated challenges

Date: 2022-07-10 06:44:14
Biden: Iraq's gridlock is a part of less pressurized, more integrated challenges