The US plotting to confront Iran-backed factions, US diplomat says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-02-16T17:23:05+0000

Shafaq News/ The US d'Affaires to the United Nations, Richard Miles, stressed on Tuesday the need to confront the Iranian-backed factions in Iraq, condemning the rocket attack that targeted the city of Erbil. Miles stressed in a session of the United Nations mission to Iraq, "The Iranian-backed militias must be confronted in Iraq," noting that the administration of the US President, Joe Biden, has a strategic plan to achieve stability in Iraq. Miles said that the UN report refers to the complicated situation in Iraq, stressing that the United States will provide all necessary support to help the Iraqi authorities. He pointed to the United States' commitment to assist the Iraqi government, "America has provided more than 100 million dollars worth aid to Iraq, and we are also helping the Iraqi government to confront corruption." The Special Representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations in Iraq, Jeanine Hennis Plasschaert, said today, Tuesday, that the rocket attack in the city of Erbil in the Kurdistan Region is an attempt to "Inflame tensions". "We reiterate that the relationship between Baghdad and Erbil is stable," Plasschaert said during her briefing before the UN Security Council, "the Erbil attack is an attempt to inflame tensions." "The Iraqi government continues to close displacement camps," she noted, "Iraqi leaders continue to maintain open relations in the service of foreign policy." "The political blocs have clearly emphasized the importance of holding early elections," she stated. Earlier today, the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its gratitude for the international solidarity with the Iraqi people in the bombing of Erbil, indicating that investigations are ongoing by a joint committee of the federal security agencies and the regional government.

