The US might withdraw half of its diplomats in Iraq

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-12-02T20:57:17+0000
The US might withdraw half of its diplomats in Iraq

Shafaq News / An American government source said on Wednesday that his country will withdraw about half of its diplomats from the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

 

Sky News Arabia quoted an American US government saying that this decision will be before the anniversary of the assassination of the Iranian Quds Force commander, Qassem Soleimani.

 

Soleimani, who headed the Quds Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, was assassinated early this year in Baghdad International Airport.

 

The US  accuses Soleimani of sponsoring Iran's arms in Iraq, Lebanon and other countries, and helping them kill Americans and targeting the interests of America and its allies in the region.

