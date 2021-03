Shafaq News / the US-led coalition launched intensive bombing raids on ISIS tunnels in Makhmur district, between Nineveh Governorate and Erbil.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that the raids targeted ISIS members in the Qarah Gogh Mountains in Makhmur, without giving more details.

This month, forces of the Counter-Terrorism Service, backed by the Global coalition aircrafts have launched operations in the Qarah Gogh Mountains, which are of the most prominent strongholds of ISIS.