The US-led Coalition clarifies, there are no U.S./Coalition logistic convoys in Iraq

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-09-01T12:58:51+0000
Shafaq News/ The US-led Coalition announced that attacked convoys carried logistical support equipment for the Iraqi forces and not to the Coalition.

The official OIR military Spokesman, Wayne Marotto, said on Twitter, "there are no U.S./Coalition logistic convoys in Iraq - it is disinformation & propaganda. Equipment divested to the ISF in support of its Defeat Daesh mission through the CTEF Program is transported by Iraqi Civilian Logistic Convoys."

Earlier, the Iraqi authorities issued warnings of repeated targeting of foreign forces and diplomatic missions.

On January 5, the Iraqi parliament voted by majority to end the foreign military presence on the country's territory, following the killing of the Iranian Quds Force commander, Qassem Soleimani, and the deputy head Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, in an American airstrike near Baghdad International Airport.

Washington accuses armed Iraqi factions linked to Iran of being behind the attacks.

