The US imposes sanctions on the head of PMF Faleh Al-Fayyad

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-01-08T16:27:37+0000

Shafaq News / the US Treasury Department imposed sanctions on the head of Al-Hash Al-Shaab, Faleh Al-Fayyad. According to media reports, the ministry said, "the sanctions against Faleh Al-Fayyad are linked to human rights violations." "Al-Hashd continues to attack activists and callers for fair elections", the ministry added.

