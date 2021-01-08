The US imposes sanctions on the head of PMF Faleh Al-Fayyad
Shafaq News / the US Treasury Department imposed sanctions on the head of Al-Hash Al-Shaab, Faleh Al-Fayyad.
According to media reports, the ministry said, "the sanctions against Faleh Al-Fayyad are linked to human rights violations."
"Al-Hashd continues to attack activists and callers for fair elections", the ministry added.
