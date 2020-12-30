The US grants the Iraqi army 30 armored vehicles

Shafaq News / The US embassy in Baghdad announced that it had granted the Iraqi armed forces present at Ain Al-Asad Air Base in Al-Anbar Governorate, western Iraq, 30 armored vehicles.

In a statement, the embassy said that the United States is committed to assisting the Iraqi army in maintaining Iraq and Baghdad's security. To achieve this goal, the United States provided the Iraqi army with thirty armored cars to help secure the international zone.

The statement added that this contribution comes as part of a larger plan by the US Army Security Cooperation Office in Iraq to support the Special Command Team in securing Baghdad's center.

"We will continue to work together to ensure a stable and secure future for the Iraqi people," the embassy said in its statement.