The US expresses concern over the Iraqi Parliament's Anti-Israel Normalization Law

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-05-27T06:07:06+0000
Shafaq News/ The United States expresses disturbance over the Iraqi Parliament's Anti-Israel Normalization Law.

"The United States is deeply disturbed by the Iraqi Parliament's passage of legislation that criminalizes normalization of relations with Israel. In addition to jeopardizing freedom of expression and promoting an environment of antisemitism, this legislation stands in stark contrast to progress Iraq's neighbors have made by building bridges and normalizing relations with Israel, creating new opportunities for people throughout the region." Ned Price, the US Department spokesperson, said in a press statement.

"The United States will continue to be a strong and unwavering partner in supporting Israel, including as it expands ties with its neighbors in the pursuit of greater peace and prosperity for all." He added.

On Thursday, the Iraqi Parliament approved a law that bans "normalization with the Zionist entity."

The law was proposed by the Saving the Homeland Alliance (the Sadrist, Al-Siyada, KDP).

The leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada Al-Sadr, thanked the deputies who voted on the law and called the Iraqis to celebrate in the streets this "great achievement."

It is worth noting that Iraq has historically backed the Palestinian cause and is in a state of hostilities with Israel and does not recognize it.

