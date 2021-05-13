The US embassy in Baghdad congratulates the Iraqi people on occasion Eid al-Fitr

Shafaq News / The US embassy in Iraq congratulated on behalf of the US Joe Biden, the Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, Ambassador Mathew Tueller, and the American people on Eid al-Fitr.

The embassy said in a statement, "We in the United States' mission in Iraq are aware that Iraq faces many difficult challenges, just like many countries. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to cast a heavy shadow over the entire world, disturbing our lives and business, many will celebrate this occasion without their families."

"We are working with our Iraqi partners to help ensure that Iraqis feel safe in their homeland."

The statement added, "Through the US-Iraqi partnership, we move forward together. Together, we are making progress in combating COVID-19. Together, we work to repair what has been affected by ISIS and help the displaced return to their homes. Together, we are looking for new ways to develop the Iraqi economy."

"There is a lot of work to be done, but we have come a long way, and the United States remains committed to its partnership with the Iraqi people, as we work towards our common goal of a secure, stable, and prosperous Iraq," the statement concluded.