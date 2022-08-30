The US calls on all Iraqi parties to resolve the problems through dialogue

Shafaq News/ The United States welcomed Muqtada Al-Sadr's call for calm, calling all parties to resolve the crisis through dialogue.

"the United States welcomes recent calls for protestors to immediately cease conflict and withdraw from government institutions." The US Ambassador to Iraq, Alina L. Romanowski, said on Twitter.

"We are encouraged by reports that participants have begun to disperse. We urge all citizens to allow their government institutions to continue to function in support Iraq's security, stability, and sovereignty." She added.

"The urgent challenges facing Iraq can only be resolved through serious dialogue. Now is the time." Romanowski concluded.

The US Ambassador's statement comes after at least 20 people were killed and more than 200 injured in violent clashes that erupted in Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone, following an announcement by the Iraqi Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, that he was withdrawing from political life.

Later, the armed supporters of Al-Sadr, who clashed with security forces in the capital, began to withdraw from the streets, restoring calm after a severe escalation of the nation's political crisis.

"This is not a revolution [anymore] because it has lost its peaceful character," al-Sadr said in a televised address.

"The spilling of Iraqi blood is forbidden," he added.

Protesters supporting al-Sadr's rivals also withdrew from their demonstration outside the government zone.