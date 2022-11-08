The US and Iraq discuss financial issues

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Minister of Finance, Taif Sami Muhammad, discussed with the US Ambassador to Iraq, Alina Romanowski, the partnership between the two countries.

The Finance Ministry stated that Muhammad praised the bilateral relations between the "two friendly countries," stressing the importance of continuing cooperation in all fields, including finance and economy."

Both sides discussed ways to develop the ties and financial and investment issues.

In turn, Romanowski congratulated the Minister of Finance on the occasion of assuming her position and confirmed the US government's support to the government and people of Iraq, hoping for more partnership and cooperation between the two countries.