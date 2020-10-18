Iraq News

The US ambassador in Baghdad calls on the Iraqi authorities to arrest Al-Farhatiyah criminals

Shafaq News/ The American ambassador in Baghdad, Matthew Tueller, called on the Iraqi authorities to arrest the responsible criminals for Al-Farhatiyah massacre in Saladin.

In a statement received by Shafaq News agency, Tueller said, "The United States condemns the heinous murder that took place yesterday, in which Iraqi citizens were killed in Saladin", hoping that, "the visit of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi to Al-Farhatiyah today is an important step to put all armed groups under the control of the state permanently".

On Saturday Unidentified gunmen shot dead eight young men without clarifying the reasons, while four others are currently missing, in Saladin governorate.  



