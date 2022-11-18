Report

The US Consulate warns of potential Turkish attacks in Iraq

Date: 2022-11-18T21:06:04+0000
The US Consulate warns of potential Turkish attacks in Iraq

Shafaq News/ The U.S. Consulate General Erbil advised the American citizens to avoid some areas in Iraq due to potential Turkish attacks.

The Consulate “is monitoring credible open-source reports of potential Turkish military action in northern Syria and northern Iraq in the coming days.”

“The U.S. government continues to strongly advise U.S. citizens to avoid these areas.” The Consulate said.

The Consulate called the US citizens to avoid border areas, exercise caution if unexpectedly in the vicinity of large gatherings or protests, keep a low profile, and monitor local media for updates.

“ State Department’s Travel Advisory for Iraq remains at Level 4: Do Not Travel due to terrorism, kidnapping, armed conflict, civil unrest, and Mission Iraq’s limited capacity to provide support to U.S. citizens.” The Consulate added.

