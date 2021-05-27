Report

The UN to send an international team to observe the Iraqi elections next October

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-27T15:36:35+0000
The UN to send an international team to observe the Iraqi elections next October

Shafaq News / The UN Security Council decided to send an international team to observe the Iraqi elections next October.

The spokesman for the Iraqi Foreign Ministry, Ahmed Al-Sahaf, said in a statement that the Security Council approved the Iraqi government's request, in Resolution 2576, to renew the mandate of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Iraq until May 27, 2022.

Al-Sahaf pointed out that the resolution includes items adopted for the first time, to send an international team in Iraq to observe the electoral process

