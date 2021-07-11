Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

The U.S. new Consul General visits Masoud Barzani

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-07-11T11:57:31+0000
The U.S. new Consul General visits Masoud Barzani

Shafaq News/ The top Kurdish leader, Masoud Barzani, received on Sunday the United States' new Consul General in Erbil, Robert Palladino.

According to a brief readout issued by Barzani's office, the meeting discussed the latest updates on the situation in Iraq and the Middle East, the upcoming parliamentary elections in Iraq, and the political process in the Kurdistan Region.

For his part, the U.S. diplomat expressed his country's respect for the will of the people of Kurdistan and its aspire for a "strong and unified" Region.

The meeting stressed the principles of coexistence, freedom, and equality as a basis for stability and development, according to Barzani's office.

related

Al-Kadhimi, Barzani agree on protecting the borders

Date: 2021-06-05 20:59:51
Al-Kadhimi, Barzani agree on protecting the borders

Al-Nujaifi meets Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani in Erbil

Date: 2021-06-06 13:03:33
Al-Nujaifi meets Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani in Erbil

Masoud Barzani meets the Australia's ambassador to Iraq

Date: 2021-06-26 12:47:07
Masoud Barzani meets the Australia's ambassador to Iraq

Masoud Barzani hosts the head of the Authority of Al-Hash Al-Shaabi

Date: 2020-10-04 13:28:21
Masoud Barzani hosts the head of the Authority of Al-Hash Al-Shaabi

Kampash reveals to Shafaq News agency the details of its meeting with Masoud Barzani

Date: 2021-01-07 17:01:52
Kampash reveals to Shafaq News agency the details of its meeting with Masoud Barzani