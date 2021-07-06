Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

The U.S. embassy in Baghdad announces repelling an attack on its building

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-07-06T06:16:22+0000
The U.S. embassy in Baghdad announces repelling an attack on its building

Shafaq News/ The U.S. embassy in Iraq announced today morning that it had repelled an attack by a drone that tried to target its building in the fortified Green Zone in the capital, Baghdad.

The embassy said in a statement, "Early in the morning of July 6, the defense system was activated inside the American embassy compound in Baghdad and eliminated an air threat."

"We are working with our Iraqi partners to investigate, and will continue to take all appropriate and necessary measures to protect the safety of our personnel and facilities," the statement added.

The C-RAM missile defense system managed to shoot down a drone that was flying around the US embassy in the Green Zone.

C-RAM is an American system used to defend critical areas from bombs, missiles, and even mortars by detonating them in the air using the M-61 Vulcan 20 mm hex-barrel rotary machine gun, capable of firing 4,500 rounds per minute with an effective range of 3,500 meters.

related

US embassy in Baghdad condemns the attacks against civic activists

Date: 2020-08-20 11:07:56
US embassy in Baghdad condemns the attacks against civic activists

Canada calls on Baghdad to take responsibility and hold accountable those responsible for "heinous events"

Date: 2019-12-07 12:46:48
Canada calls on Baghdad to take responsibility and hold accountable those responsible for "heinous events"

Four employees sentenced to four years in prison for stealing medical equipment

Date: 2021-06-16 11:55:21
Four employees sentenced to four years in prison for stealing medical equipment

Sirens blared in the U.S. embassy compound in Baghdad

Date: 2021-03-22 17:16:17
Sirens blared in the U.S. embassy compound in Baghdad

An explosion targets a liquor shop in Baghdad

Date: 2020-12-02 21:18:32
An explosion targets a liquor shop in Baghdad

Demonstrators to stand in Solidarity with Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-03-01 13:01:37
Demonstrators to stand in Solidarity with Dhi Qar

Ten firefighting teams extinguish a fire in Karrada

Date: 2021-05-28 10:18:33
Ten firefighting teams extinguish a fire in Karrada

Gay flag raised in the capital Baghdad

Date: 2020-05-17 11:24:23
Gay flag raised in the capital Baghdad