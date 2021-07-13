The U.S. condole the death of al-Hussein hospital' victims

Shafaq News/ The U.S. State Department expressed its condolences to the families of the victims of the fire that broke out in Imam Hussein Hospital in Iraq

The U.S. State Department wrote, in a tweet on Twitter, "Tragic reports from Iraq, we send our sincere condolences to the families of the victims and injured in the hospital fire in Nasiriyah."

Earlier today, an official security source in Dhi Qar revealed the results of a preliminary investigation into the accident of a health center fire in Nasiriyah, which burned dozens of lives.

He added that "the isolation center had 68 COVID-19, and each one of them had at least one escort. The total number inside the center exceeded 140 people."

"According to an indefinite outcome of the accident, 62 people died, in addition to people whose secondary roof fell and the rescue teams were unable to rescue them."

Regarding the causes of the fire, the security official said, “According to preliminary investigation, the accident was not due to an electrical circuit", noting, "Usually, COVID-19 virus isolation centers contain a lot of oxygen cylinders, which cause huge explosions if the fire reaches them."

Last April, a similar massive fire occurred in Ibn Al-Khatib Hospital in Baghdad.