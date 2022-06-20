The U.S. bombs, China builds, Chinese official

Shafaq News/ Yesterday, Shafaq News Agency reported about the Chinese project to build schools in Iraq. The news created a Chinese-American interaction.

The spokesman of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Lian Zhao, retweeted the news saying, "The U.S. bombs, China builds."

Dozens of bloggers and officials retweeted the published news, and many commented and discussed the project and its repercussions.

On Saturday, a groundbreaking ceremony was held for the first educational project between Iraq and China.

The Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi attended the ceremony.

Last December, under the patronage and presence of the Prime Minister, the Iraqi government announced that it had signed 15 contracts with China to build 1,000 schools in Iraq.