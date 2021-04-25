The U.S announces readiness to assist Iraq following the Ibn Khatib Hospital incident

Shafaq News / The U.S. administration announced its readiness to assist the Iraqi government, following the fire that broke out in Ibn Khatib Hospital, leaving nearly 200 victims.

"We mourn the loss of life in the fire at Ibn al-Khatib hospital in Baghdad," said U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, in a statement posted on the White House official website.

We are in touch with Iraqi officials and have offered assistance. Our strategic partnership with Iraq is first and foremost a partnership between our two peoples. We are prepared to support the Government of Iraq and its people at this tragic moment", he added.

The Iraqi Prime Minister had suspended three senior officials, including the Minister of Health and Environment Hasan al-Tamimi, in the aftermath of the Ibn Khatib incident in which at least 88 and 110 were injured.

Al-Kadhimi appointed the Minister of Interior, Othman al-Ghanmi, to lead the investigation, with the Ministers of Planning and Justice on board, along with the Chief of the Commission of Integrity, head of the Federal Diwan of Financial oversight, and a representative of the Parliament as a spectator member.

Additionally, the Supreme Judicial Council in Iraq announced arresting the director of Ibn Khatib Hospital and a number of hospital employees.