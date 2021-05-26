Report

The U.S. Embassy is deeply disturbed by civilians get killed during Baghdad’s protests, A brief

Date: 2021-05-26T14:07:03+0000
Shafaq News / The US embassy in Baghdad called, on Wednesday, the Iraqi government to conduct an urgent investigation into demonstrators killing in Baghdad.

Earlier today, Wednesday, the High Commission for Human Rights in Iraq reported that 152 people were killed and wounded in the protests in Tahrir Square in Baghdad on Tuesday evening.

“The U.S. Embassy is deeply disturbed by reports of civilians killed during yesterday’s march in Baghdad. We support the right of all Iraqis to assemble and voice their opinions peacefully without fear of violence or reprisals.” The Embassy said in a brief statement.

“The government must conduct a deep and urgent investigation to arrest and prosecute those responsible for inciting and carrying out the violence.” It added.

It is noteworthy that the Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi directed to conduct an investigation into the violent acts in Tahrir Square, where hundreds of protesters, calling to reveal the killers of their colleagues.

