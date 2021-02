Shafaq News / The Iraqi Turkmen Front rejected the dragging Kirkuk to the pre-October 2017 era, in reference to the Kurds' control over the disputed governorate.

The head of the front, Arshad al-Salihi, asked all Turkmen parties to unify their position and stand under the front's umbrella to participate in the upcoming elections.

He pointed out that ISIS terrorists and the PKK are seeking to end the Turkmen Front in Kirkuk.