"The Turkish restaurant" to become "Tishreen Museum", government source says

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, issued a decision to transform the famous Turkish restaurant in the center of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, to a monument named "Tishreen", according to a source in the government.

The official told Shafaq News Agency, "per the directives of the Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi and under the supervision of his office manager, the Turkish restaurant will be transformed into a museum under the name of Tishreen Museum," noting, "the work will be established in the upcoming period."

The "Turkish Restaurant" building overlooks Tahrir Square in the center of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, on one side, and the fortified Green Zone on the other side. Security forces used this building to crackdown the protests that erupted in October 2019. However, in October 25, the demonstrators took over the building from the security forces. The restaurant is considered an "icon" to the demonstrations that erupted throughout Iraq that year.