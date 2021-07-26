The Tunisia experience cannot be repeated in Iraq, MP says

Shafaq News/ The State of Law coalition commented today on the possibility of repeating the "Tunisia experience" in Iraq, through the President's dissolution of the Parliament and government, and the imposition of political and security decisions.

MP of the coalition Kata' Al-Rikabi told Shafaq News Agency, "What happened in Tunisia cannot happen in Iraq, for political, legal and constitutional reasons."

"On the political level, Iraq can't be jointly ruled by all political parties. The time of coups is over and cannot be restored in Iraq."

He added, "Governance in Iraq is parliamentary, not republican, and that is why the President of the Republic in Iraq does not have the powers to dissolve Parliament and the government, without the Parliament's vote on that. Therefore, the talk about the possibility of transferring Tunisia's recent experience to Iraq is not difficult, but rather impossible."